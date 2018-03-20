Artists as Activists in Galveston

Advertise   Donate
20 Mar 2018
This Thursday, March 22, is supposed to be bright and sunny in Galveston, so it’s excusable if folks want to play hooky and head to the beach. Just end the day with the 6:30pm “Conversations @ The Center” at the Galveston Arts Center (GAC). This year’s theme for the discussions is “Artists as Activists” and this week’s artists are John Pluecker and Carrie Marie Schneider.

The GAC has put together an interesting, interdisciplinary group of artists. There is another conversation next month with Lisa E. Harris and Prince Varughese Thomas, but we can’t guarantee the weather yet.

