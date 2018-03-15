Houston Art Galleries Band Together

A group of Houston art galleries have announced the formation of the Houston Art Gallery Association (HAGA). Similar to the Houston Art Dealers Association (HADA), which disbanded a few years ago after several decades, it has a slightly different mission: “to promote Houston as an internationally recognizable arts center thereby strengthening our collective commercial sector. The group provides a platform for the arts and our industry.”

HAGA is open to all galleries in the greater Houston area. The charter members include Bisong Gallery, Catherine Couturier Gallery, Cindy Lisica Gallery, Clarke & Associates, Deborah Colton Gallery, Devin Bordon Gallery, Gallery Sonja Roesch, Gray Contemporary, GSpot Contemporary Art Space, LCD Gallery, McClain Gallery, Moody Gallery, Nicole Longnecker Gallery, Redbud Gallery, Rudolph Blume Fine Art/ArtScan Gallery, Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino Gallery, and William Reeves | Sarah Foltz Fine Art.