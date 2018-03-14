S.A. Group Forms to Aid Women Artists of Color

A SA2020 panel titled “Diversity and Inclusion in the Arts” generated controversy for neglecting to include a Latina artist in the discussion, reports the San Antonio Current, and energized a group of women to form a group called the Creative Women’s Alliance.

The Creative Women’s Alliance is set to provide tools and resources for female artists of color to compete for gallery shows and artists grants, etc., as well as to support women in arts organizations.

The article also states:

In a 2017 report by the American Alliance of Museums, a survey of 100 museum directors and 841 museum board and chair members across the nation found that 93 percent of museum board directors, 92.6 percent of museum chair members and 89.3 percent of museum board members identified as Caucasian, while only 2 percent of museum directors identified as Black/African American and only 3 percent identified as Hispanic or Latino. Those numbers were even lower for museum directors who identified as Asian, American Indian/Alaskan Native or Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, which made up 0.7 percent, 1 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively. The numbers for chairs and board members who identified as anything other than Caucasian were also devastatingly low compared to those who identified as white.

So far, the group has been listening to the needs of women artists of color and presenting empowering and practical artist workshops.