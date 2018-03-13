Advertise   Donate
Music with Art, Art with Music

13 Mar 2018
Mary Lattimore to perform July 20 at the Nasher. Photo credit: Jackie Lee Young

If you missed SXSW, or even if you went, be aware that there are two other festivals coming up. Dallas’ Nasher Sculpture Center will be presenting its “’til Midnight at the Nasher series” on March 16, April 20, May 18, June 15, July 20, August 17, September 21, October 19, and November 16. Ballroom Marfa will present “Marfa Myths,” a collaboration with Brooklyn-based music label Mexican Summer, which creates “a diversity of emerging and established artists and musicians to work creatively and collaboratively across music, film, and visual arts contexts,” April 12-15.

Both venues offer a wide variety of music and other events. For the Nasher schedule, go here. For the Ballroom Marfa schedule, go here.

