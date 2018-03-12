Blue Star Contemporary Announces 2018-2019 Berlin Residents

San Antonio’s Blue Star Contemporary has announced which four Bexar County-based artists will be traveling to Berlin for the sixth year of its residency program in partnership with Künstlerhaus Bethanien. This year’s jury is comprised of Mónica del Arenal, Director of the Instituto Cultural de México; Julia Barbosa Landois, artist and BSC Berlin Residency Program alum; Carrie Brown, San Antonio River Authority Public Art Curator; Chris Erck, collector and gallerist; Angelika Jansen, curator and BSC Berlin Residency Program founder; and Jack McGilvray, Blue Star Contemporary Exhibitions and Programs Manager. They’ve selected the following artists for the residency:

Jimmy James Canales

Megan Harrison

Ryan Takaba

Justin Korver

During their time in Berlin, each artist will receive “a studio and living space, as well as access to workshops, exhibition opportunities, and studio visits with international curators.” To learn more about the program, join Ethel Shipton and Jared Theis at Liberty Bar in San Antonio on March 17th at 11AM as they discuss their experiences in Berlin. To hear a Glasstire podcast in which 2016-2017 resident Margaret Craig discusses her time in Germany, go here. See below for a full list of BSC Berlin Residency Program Alumni.

BSC Selected Artists for 2017-2018 Berlin Residency Program

Fernando Andrade

Andrei Renteria

Ethel Shipton

Jared Theis

BSC Selected Artists for 2016-2017 Berlin Residency Program

Jesse Amado

Margaret Craig

Joey Fauerso

Anne Wallace

BSC Selected Artists for 2015-2016 Berlin Residency Program

Leigh Anne Lester

Thomas Cummins

Jennifer Ling Datchuk

Julia Barbosa Landois

BSC Selected Artists for 2014-2015 Berlin Residency Program

Justin Boyd

Chris Sauter

Adriana Corral

Jessica Halonen

BSC Selected Artists for 2013-2014 Berlin Residency Program

Ricky Armendariz

Vincent Valdez

Cathy Cunningham-Little

Karen Mahaffy