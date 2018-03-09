Houston Artist Wins Big BMW Travel Grant

In December, Glasstire reported that Houston artist Jamal Cyrus was shortlisted for the BMW Art Journey Prize selected from emerging artists at Art Basel Miami. Now, we can announce that Cyrus is the winner of the prize.

On the BMW Art Journey website, he states that the trips will provide “an intercontinental and multinational geography describing the circulation of ideas between Africa, Europe, and the Americas.” It goes on to describe the artist’s plans:

Cyrus aims to examine the many diverse cultural hybrids that have emerged through protracted interaction between the continents. Such cultural hybrids – molded by forces of conquest, colonization, slavery, industry, migration, and philosophy – can be apprehended in the cultural centers Cyrus plans to visit. These include among others the Elmina Castle in Accra, Ghana; the Theatre Champs-Elysees, in Paris, France; Brixton’s Electric Avenue, in, London, England; the Alhambra in Granada, Spain; and Congo Square, in New Orleans, United States.

Wow. Congratulations, Jamal, and happy travels!