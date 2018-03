In our latest Art Dirt podcast, Rainey Knudson and Christina Rees discuss artist Christoph Büchel’s proposal to designate the prototypes for a wall between the US and Mexico as a national monument, and whether any of this is art.

“You have to imagine that the graffiti artists are just salivating over this thing.”

