Soup to Art: A Microgranting Dinner Comes to Dallas

On Sunday March 4th, 2018, from 6-9PM, the Bath House Cultural Center will host STONE SOUP, an event that will raise and immediately give away money to help an artist realize one of their projects.

Organized much like the Sunday Soup Network Micro Grant project, which had a presence some years ago at GalleryHOMELAND in Houston, STONE SOUP will offer attendees a $10 dinner of soup and salad along with the ability to vote on where their money should go. During the event, three North Texas artists will give an elevator pitch on a project they want to realize, and at the end of the evening, the artist who receives the most votes will walk away with all of the funds raised at the door.

Why should we dole out microgrants on a voter-based system to artists? The Artist Sustainability Project, the organizers of STONE SOUP, have the answer, saying that the event “is a great opportunity to put democracy to the test, empowering community residents and supporters to come together, fostering critical dialogue, and instilling neighborhood pride while supporting the arts and efforts of creatives in our community.”

The program will feature music by Richard Picnic Escobedo and will begin at 6PM with cocktails and a meet and greet, followed by artist presentations at 7PM and dinner at 7:30PM. For more details, go here.