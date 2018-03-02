“Faces of Austin” Filmmakers Announced

In November, the City of Austin Cultural Arts Division called on local filmmakers for short films “that reflect the diverse faces, voices, and experiences of our City.” The 13 films have been selected and will be screened on March 10 as part of the SXSW Film Festival’s Community Programming, and will air throughout the year on the City’s television station, ATXN.

The 2018 Faces of Austin SXSW Community Screening showcase will premiere on Saturday, March 10th at 11am at the Austin Film Society Cinema. Of the 13 films, four were sent to the juror who will select the “Judges Choice.” The winner will receive a $1,000 award; semifinalists will receive $750; all 13 will receive $500.

Congratulations to the following:

David Freid, Austin Graffiti Project: Chapter 1, The Foundation

Christopher Kim, Belonging

Blair Waltman-Alexin, A Common Thread

Travis Lee Ratcliff, Art of the Moment

Tatiana Gonzalez, PEOPLE in Need & Experiencing Homelessness at the Library

H.Cherdon, Awesome in Austin Music Video

Louisiana Kreutz, Language Lessons

Jake Fordyce, Lord’s Boxing Gym

Katherine Craft, Charlotte and Charlie

Jose Rocha, El Maestro: Hector Galan

Rachel Bardin, Animal Facts Club Presents: Birds and Humans

Christopher Kim, Today, I Gave The World A Flower

Aaron Weiss, Struggling for Weird