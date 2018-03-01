Top Five: March 1, 2018 with Kaneem Smith

Brandon Zech and guest host Kaneem Smith on a clever “relocation” of the Menil Collection, a stack of black cats, and the inarguable pleasure of neon.

1. 4 Texans: The Next Chapter

McNay Art Museum (San Antonio)

March 1 – May 6

“4 Texans: The Next Chapter features work by Xavier Gilmore (San Antonio), Rafael Gutierrez (San Antonio), Calvin Pressley (Philadelphia/San Antonio), and Deborah Roberts (Austin); artists who either live in or have connections to the South Texas region. They explore themes including identity, race, and appearance in varying mediums and subject matter.”

2. Black Borders: Artists of Color, Reframing Culture

Fort Worth Contemporary Arts

March 3 – May 5

Opening March 3, 6-8PM

“Black Borders: Artists of Color, Reframing Culture presents new video works and installations by Erika DeFreitas, Amir George, and Anansi kNOwBody that both embrace and challenge notions of what it is to be a contemporary artist and a person of color.” This exhibition is curated by Christopher Blay.

3. Light Charmer: Neon and Plasma in Action

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft

February 9 – May 13

Light Charmer: Neon and Plasma in Action is a group exhibition “featuring artists who create a spectacle of light, color, and movement through neon and plasma sculpture and performance.” The show includes works by: James Akers (Arlington, TX), Sarah Blood (Alfred, NY), Michael Flechtner (Los Angeles, CA), Eric Franklin (Portland, OR), Mundy Hepburn (Old Saybrook, CT), Kate Hush (Brooklyn, NY), Hannah Kirkpatrick (Norfolk, VA), Lily Reeves (Phoenix, AZ), Aaron Ristau (Loveland, CO), and Ashlin Williamson (Austin, TX).

4. Nasher Prize Dialogues: Sculpture + History

The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza (Dallas)

March 6, 7PM

“Nasher Prize Dialogues: Sculpture + History will look to the ways in which artists work with documents, found and archived materials, and research to create sculptural work that considers particularly potent historic moments and issues, as well as the current political climate.” Panelists will include artists Alfredo Jaar, Jill Magid, Paul Ramírez Jonas, and lauren woods. The conversation will be moderated by Ben Davis, national art critic for Artnet News.

5. Jessica Ninci: The Antiquities Annex

Wedge Space (Houston)

February 27 – April 2

An exhibition featuring works made by Galveston-based artist Jessica Ninci. The ceramics in the show are designed to replicate art and artifacts from the antiquities collection of the Menil Collection. This show coincides with the temporary closure of the Menil’s building.