Rockport Center for the Arts Receives $500K Rebuilding Grant

The Rockport Center for the Arts (RCA), destroyed by Hurricane Harvey six months ago, has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the Rebuild Texas Fund to aid in rebuilding efforts.

After the hurricane, RCA hardly took a breather before going into action. It relocated to a small building on property it has recently acquired (with plans, now on hold, of building a bigger and bolder museum space). It collaborated with other folks to proceed with presentations of planned programs and exhibitions, such as Birds in Art and the recent Annual Rockport Clay Expo. It’s obvious that the RCA is not going to let the hurricane deter its mission, so the grant will greatly help in going forward.

Luis Purón, RCA Executive Director states, “This is a big day for the arts, for the revitalization of downtown Rockport, and for the many followers and constituents we have across the United States who want to see our mission thrive. Rockport Center for the Arts has been building meaningful relationships for five-decades; and we are very eager to do more to continue our mission, serve our community and deliver high impact programming that drives tourism to the Texas coast.”