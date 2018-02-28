Never Mind. Houston Microcinema to Continue as Before

A couple of months ago, Glasstire reported that 14 Pews, the art-house cinema space run by Cressandra Thibodeaux since the summer of 2010, was going up for sale when Thibodeaux was set to relocate to Oregon to become director of a similar microcinema space.

Erase erase. Thibodeaux has now released the following statement:

First of all, sorry for the confusing reports and messages on my side. I feel like I’m going through a mid-life crisis and instead of having an affair, or buying a sports car or getting bangs, I decided to close-up 14 Pews and try something new, only to fall back in love with her all over again. So, I am committing more then ever to 14 Pews with a new found fire in my belly, partially fueled by the amazing support I’ve received from my community and from my board. Just to confirm 14 PEWS IS HERE TO STAY! We are now teaming up with community leaders to curate several film series, as well as talking with other organizations about bringing unique festivals to Houston. Sorry it took me leaving to realize what I had all along. Thanks so much for your support through the many years. I greatly appreciate it!

So, 14 Pews will march on! (As of this morning, though, the space was still listed on realtor.com.)