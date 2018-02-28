Matthew Day Jackson’s Brass Knuckles Are Illegal In Texas

An interesting fact you may have noticed in the current gun debate: it is illegal to possess brass knuckles in Texas, along with several other states. That’s correct: thanks to some early-20th century “thug” laws that outlawed knuckles, dirks and daggers, saps, weighted gloves etc., you can now legally have a military-grade automatic weapon that can kill dozens of people in seconds, but you can’t have an old-fangled piece of metal designed for hand-to-hand combat.

So if you purchased this elegant set of knuckles by Matthew Day Jackson from Ballroom Marfa (it was part of their limited editions series), just watch out before you take it out in public in Texas.

* Further Reading: the conservative Chief Justice Warren Berger said in a 1991 interview, “The Second Amendment “has been the subject of one of the greatest pieces of fraud, I repeat the word fraud,’ on the American public.”