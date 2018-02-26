Advertise   Donate
Home > News > TX Arts Orgs Make a Lot of Noise this Week

TX Arts Orgs Make a Lot of Noise this Week

/
26 Feb 2018
/
/
0 Comments

Image via camh.org

First, Houston’s Nameless Sound teamed up with the Lawndale Art Center for a series of Monday evening performances called “They, Who Sound.” Tonight, February 26, Lawndale’s doors will open at 7pm for a 7:30 presentation by Denton’s Sarah Ruth (voice, hammered dulcimer, harmonium) and Houston’s Justin Jones (voice, synthesizers).

Then, on Thursday, March 1 at 6:30pm, the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston (CAMH) will present Electro Heights Music Showcase, “a melding of contemporary art and synth/MIDI-driven music performances designed to engage the senses. CAMH partners with Royal Raccoon Records to present a line-up of up-and-coming acts pushing boundaries in sound and technology.” There will be performances throughout the Museum, including ABRY, Karaoke Knife Fight, Space Kiddettes, and XLX.

In Dallas, the Nasher Sculpture Center will continue its series “Soundings: New Music at the Nasher” on Thursday, March 1 at 7:30pm. Vocalist, harper, and scholar Benjamin Bagby will present the untitled Anglo-Saxon epic poem known as Beowulf in a performance that has been called a “double tour de force of scholarly excavation and artistic dynamism” by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Go hear some art!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Artist and Collaborator Tim Rollins, 1955-2017
The Kids are Alright at the CAMH
Top Five: August 17, 2017
Gunnar Birkerts, Architect Who Designed CAMH, Dies at 92
About Post Author

Leave a Reply

Funding generously provided by:
'