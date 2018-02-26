Advertise   Donate
CounterCurrent Announces 2018 Lineup

26 Feb 2018
Selina Thompson
Selina Thompson

Selina Thompson (Photo by Manuel Vason at Darc Media)

CounterCurrent, the annual performance festival organized by University of Houston’s Cynthia Woods Mitchell Center for the Arts, has just announced the lineup for its 2018 program, which will run April 10-15, 2018 in Houston.

Like past years, the 2018 festival includes Ten Tiny Dances, a program featuring ten short dances on a 4’x4′ stage that this year will focus on the theme of color. Other highlights for this year’s festival include various community interventions by Mitchell Center artists-in-residence The Yes Men, a new site-specific work by Houston and New York-based choreographer Laura Gutierrez, a durational performance of Selina Thompson’s Race Cards work, and a film profiling Okwui Okpokwasili.

To present its programming this year, the Mitchell Center is partnering with other Houston-based organizations, including the Center for Energy & Environmental Research in the Human Sciences + the Humanities Research Center at Rice University; DiverseWorks; Project Row Houses; the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art; Aurora Picture Show; and the Transart Foundation for Art and Anthropology.

Free tickets for CounterCurrent, along with a full festival schedule, will be available on March 19. For more, go here.

