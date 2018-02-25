Live on the Beach & Make Art: Galveston Artist Residency Now Accepting Applications

The Galveston Artist Residency has announced that it is now accepting applications for the 2018-2019 residency year. As always, the organization will award three artists fully-funded eleven-month residencies. Each artist-in-residence will receive “a studio, an apartment, a monthly stipend of $1,000 per month and a $500 travel stipend to be received upon arrival.”

There’s something about the relative isolation of Galveston that has inspired each of the past sets of residents — many of them have spoken of a mindfulness that was fostered by the location, the community, and the length of the program. (You can read reviews of past GAR resident shows here, here, and here. Glasstire also recently named the residency one of the top five artist residencies in Texas.)

Applications for the Galveston Artist Residency are due on March 10, 2018. For more details and to apply, please go here.