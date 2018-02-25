Advertise   Donate
Home > News > Live on the Beach & Make Art: Galveston Artist Residency Now Accepting Applications

Live on the Beach & Make Art: Galveston Artist Residency Now Accepting Applications

/
25 Feb 2018
/
/
0 Comments
Galveston Artist Residency
Galveston Artist Residency

The Galveston Artist Residency’s courtyard

The Galveston Artist Residency has announced that it is now accepting applications for the 2018-2019 residency year. As always, the organization will award three artists fully-funded eleven-month residencies. Each artist-in-residence will receive “a studio, an apartment, a monthly stipend of $1,000 per month and a $500 travel stipend to be received upon arrival.”

There’s something about the relative isolation of Galveston that has inspired each of the past sets of residents — many of them have spoken of a mindfulness that was fostered by the location, the community, and the length of the program. (You can read reviews of past GAR resident shows here, here, and hereGlasstire also recently named the residency one of the top five artist residencies in Texas.)

Applications for the Galveston Artist Residency are due on March 10, 2018. For more details and to apply, please go here.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
You may also like
Galveston is Beautiful. The Weather Not So Much.
Top Five: September 7, 2017
The Rockport Center for the Arts after Hurricane Harvey
Updating: Here’s What We Know Now About Texas Art Spaces and Harvey
Galveston Artist Residency Announces 2017-2018 Residents
About Post Author

Leave a Reply

Funding generously provided by:
'