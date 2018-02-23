The Meadows Gets Medieval in March

On March 8 and 9, the Meadows Museum at SMU in Dallas will host an international group of scholars for a symposium titled The Medieval World in a Spanish Context. These talks will be “devoted to exploring the breadth of medieval objects found within Spanish settings, be they medieval church treasuries or modern museums.”

The keynote talk on Thursday the 8th is by Julian Raby, former Dame Jillian Sackler Director of the Arthur M. Sackler Gallery and the Freer Gallery of Art, and on Friday the 9th “…eight more scholars from Spain, the US and the UK will examine the manufacture, transport, use and reception of objects as diverse as Islamic textiles and metalwork to North African ivory, manuscript leaves, monumental frescos and architectural fragments—objects joined by their connection to Spain at various points in their long lives but which expose the astounding diversity, sophistication, and extent of art in the medieval world.”

This event is the capstone project for Amanda W. Dotseth, the current Meadows/Mellon/Prado Postdoctoral Fellow.

The symposium is free and open to the public, but you have to make a reservation by calling 214-768-8587. For more on the symposium and a rundown of the full schedule of the symposium’s talks and events, please go here.