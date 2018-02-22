Advertise   Donate
The Nasher Gets Streetwise

/
22 Feb 2018
/
/
0 Comments

This Sunday, February 25 at 2pm, the Nasher Sculpture Center will screen the 1984 Academy Award-nominated documentary Streetwise (1h 31min), followed by Streetwise filmmaker Martin Bell in conversation with founding director of Dallas’ Museum of Street Culture Alan Govenar. If a documentary about Seattle street kids doesn’t seem gritty enough, it includes original music by Tom Waits.

The Nasher has initiated some groundbreaking programs, and this collaboration between these two museums seems pretty cool. If you’re in the neighborhood, check it out.

