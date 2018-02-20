Contemporary Austin’s Laguna Gloria Phase One Transformation Breaks Ground Next Month

The Contemporary Austin’s has big plans for improving and revitalizing its 14-acre Laguna Gloria campus in northwest Austin; it has announced it will break ground on Phase I of its master plan on March 21, 2018.

Via the Contemporary and its director Louis Grachos:

“The initial stage of this multi-year project will break ground this spring, transforming the visitor experience through vibrant new amenities including an arrival garden, shaded terraces, outdoor café, and retail space.

“Named the Moody Pavilions in honor of a $3 million grant from The Moody Foundation, the new features will shape Laguna Gloria into a destination for cultural engagement that is unparalleled in the region.”