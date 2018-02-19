Advertise   Donate
Home > News > No Idea Festival Returns to Austin this Week

No Idea Festival Returns to Austin this Week

/
19 Feb 2018
/
/
0 Comments
No Idea Festival

No Idea Festival

On Thursday, February 22nd, the 15th annual No Idea Festival will kick into gear in Austin. Featuring musicians and sound artists from around the world, the four-day festival will take place at various venues across the city, including The Museum of Human Achievement, Cloud Tree Studios and Gallery, and Dragonfly House. The longest-running improvised music festival in Texas, No Idea curates its lineup with three ideas in mind:

1. Presenting festival curated first-time collaborations between artists.
2. Advancing existing collaborations that are in various stages of development.
3. Establishing new music projects involving festival artists.

See below for a full list of musicians and sound artists performing at this year’s festival. For a full schedule of events and to buy tickets, go here.

Thomas Lehn — analog synthesizer → Vienna
Marcus Schmickler — electronics → Cologne
Judith Hamann — cello → Melbourne
Bonnie Jones — electronics → Baltimore
Tetuzi Akiyama — guitar → Tokyo
Greg Saunier — drumset → Baltimore
Bhob Rainey — soprano saxophone, computer → Philadelphia
Birgit Ulher — trumpet, radio, objects → Hamburg
Akira Sakata — soprano saxophone, clarinet, voice → Tokyo
Marshall Trammell — drumset → Kansas City
Juanjosé Rivas — electronics → Mexico City
Juan García — double bass → Mexico City
Sean O’Neill — electronics, light → Austin
Damon Smith — double bass → Boston
Chris Cogburn — percussion, electronics → Austin / Mexico City
Liz Tonne — voice → Dallas
dashes — percussion, electronics, text → Vancouver

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
You may also like
Austin Has OUTsiders and No Idea!
About Post Author

Leave a Reply

Funding generously provided by:
'