No Idea Festival Returns to Austin this Week

On Thursday, February 22nd, the 15th annual No Idea Festival will kick into gear in Austin. Featuring musicians and sound artists from around the world, the four-day festival will take place at various venues across the city, including The Museum of Human Achievement, Cloud Tree Studios and Gallery, and Dragonfly House. The longest-running improvised music festival in Texas, No Idea curates its lineup with three ideas in mind:

1. Presenting festival curated first-time collaborations between artists.

2. Advancing existing collaborations that are in various stages of development.

3. Establishing new music projects involving festival artists.

See below for a full list of musicians and sound artists performing at this year’s festival. For a full schedule of events and to buy tickets, go here.

Thomas Lehn — analog synthesizer → Vienna

Marcus Schmickler — electronics → Cologne

Judith Hamann — cello → Melbourne

Bonnie Jones — electronics → Baltimore

Tetuzi Akiyama — guitar → Tokyo

Greg Saunier — drumset → Baltimore

Bhob Rainey — soprano saxophone, computer → Philadelphia

Birgit Ulher — trumpet, radio, objects → Hamburg

Akira Sakata — soprano saxophone, clarinet, voice → Tokyo

Marshall Trammell — drumset → Kansas City

Juanjosé Rivas — electronics → Mexico City

Juan García — double bass → Mexico City

Sean O’Neill — electronics, light → Austin

Damon Smith — double bass → Boston

Chris Cogburn — percussion, electronics → Austin / Mexico City

Liz Tonne — voice → Dallas

dashes — percussion, electronics, text → Vancouver