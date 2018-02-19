Harvard Foundation Names Solange Artist of the Year

Glasstire has given Solange Knowles much press this past year (here, here, here, here, and here) because she has been very busy expanding her art to include installation and performance art. Now, the Harvard Foundation has named the Houston native its 2018 Artist of the Year, reports Radio.com.

The press release reads in part:

From her critically acclaimed album, A Seat At The Table, to performing for President Obama at the White House, Solange has invoked themes of identity, empowerment, grief and healing that have resonated with millions of voices that routinely feel silenced or overlooked.

Her performance art shows at the Guggenheim Museum, the Chinati Foundation in Marfa, Texas, as well as her art installation at London’s Tate Modern museum have all led to a defining career of visual art and activism.