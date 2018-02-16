Advertise   Donate
Art as Activism Panel Discussion in Dallas Next Thursday

16 Feb 2018
From Giovanni Valderas’ series Casita Tristes (Little Sad Houses). Photo by Kevin Todora.

On Thursday evening, February 22, the Cedars Union presents a panel discussion titled ReFORM: Art & Activism, co-organized and hosted by Kirk Hopper Fine Art in Dallas.

Via Cedars Union: “This thought-provoking panel discussion will feature artists who use their work as a form of activism. The panel will discuss the many ways artists expose the issues at an international, national, and local level and how art can be a powerful tool to generate social change in our communities.”

The acclaimed artist and activist Lauren Woods will moderate the discussion, which includes DFW-based artists Amber Bemak, Jen Rose, Giovanni Valderas, and Avi Varma, and Mexico-City based artist Nadia Granados.

Again, the panel discussion takes place on Thursday, Feb. 22, from 6-8 pm at Kirk Hopper Fine Art in Dallas. A brief reception, from 6 to 6:30 pm, precedes the panel discussion itself. This event is free and open to the public.

 

