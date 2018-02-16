Art as Activism Panel Discussion in Dallas Next Thursday

Via Cedars Union: “This thought-provoking panel discussion will feature artists who use their work as a form of activism. The panel will discuss the many ways artists expose the issues at an international, national, and local level and how art can be a powerful tool to generate social change in our communities.”

The acclaimed artist and activist Lauren Woods will moderate the discussion, which includes DFW-based artists Amber Bemak, Jen Rose, Giovanni Valderas, and Avi Varma, and Mexico-City based artist Nadia Granados.

Again, the panel discussion takes place on Thursday, Feb. 22, from 6-8 pm at Kirk Hopper Fine Art in Dallas. A brief reception, from 6 to 6:30 pm, precedes the panel discussion itself. This event is free and open to the public.