Harvey Arts Recovery Fund Opens Applications for Second Granting Period

Next Thursday, February 15th, the Harvey Arts Recovery Fund (HARF) will open a second round of applications to Houston-area artists and organizations who are in need of assistance in recovering from the effects of Hurricane Harvey. Applications will be accepted through March 1st and grants will be allocated to artists and organizations that meet the fund’s criteria as listed below:

“Applicants must be able to demonstrate their cultural or artistic practice and how they pursue this creative mission professionally. They must also prove that their artistic practice was negatively impacted, directly or indirectly, by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey. So long as both the need and the reasoning behind the need are clearly present, HARF will not restrict the use of funds to any purpose or category.”

In January of this year, HARF announced that their first round of grantees received more than $40,000; $21,000 went to organizations, and $19,375 went to individual artists.

Organizations that received grants from the first round include Art League Houston, Dance Houston, Houston Maritime Museum, Cypress Creek FACE, Pearl Fincher Museum of Fine Arts, Dickinson Historical Society, Dream Studio, Houston Aeronautical Heritage Society, Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston, FrenetiCore, The Heritage Society and Mystic Lyon.

Individual grant recipients include Jessica Alvarenga, Keliy Anderson-Staley, Hiyme Brummett, Lindsay Burck, Ivan Camarena, Christopher Cascio, Neiman Catley, Amy C. Evans, Masoud Farshchi, Dixie Friend Gay, Bryan Gardner, Louis Gonzalez, Emanuel Gonzalez, Jill Hakala, Lindsey Höhn, Felipe Lopez, Michael Macedo Meazell, ms. YET, Sarah Welch, Samantha Wiley and Susan Wingfield.

For more information on HARF, and to apply for a Harvey relief grant, please go here.