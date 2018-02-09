Advertise   Donate
Ceramicists Invade Rockport for the 16th Annual Clay Expo

09 Feb 2018
This weekend, February 10th and 11th, marks the 16th Annual Rockport Clay Expo held in the coastal town of Rockport, Texas. The city is just getting back on track after it was badly hit by Hurricane Harvey: the storm flattened many businesses and homes, and badly damaged the Rockport Center for the Arts. In recent months, life around town has gotten increasingly back to normal, with the Art Center even hosting its annual Rockport Film Festival.

Throughout this weekend, various venues across Rockport will host pottery fairs, exhibitions of ceramic works, and demonstrations of ceramic making techniques. See below for a full schedule of events and festival participants.

