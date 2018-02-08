Texas Rakes in 43 Big NEA Grants

Yesterday, the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA)’s first of two major grant announcements of fiscal year 2018 was delivered. More than $25 million in grants across all artistic disciplines will be awarded to nonprofit organizations in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Texas was awarded 43 NEA grants with a total dollar amount of $1,122,000:

“It is energizing to see the impact that the arts are making throughout the United States. These NEA-supported projects are good examples of how the arts build stronger and more vibrant communities, improve well-being, prepare our children to succeed, and increase the quality of our lives,” said the NEA Chairman. “At the National Endowment for the Arts, we believe that all people should have access to the joy, opportunities, and connections the arts bring.”

The grants are for specific projects and range from performances and exhibitions, to healing arts and arts education programs, to festivals and artist residencies. To read short descriptions of the organizations’ specific projects, go here. Below is the list of Texas organization grantees:

Abilene Arts Alliance (aka Abilene Cultural Affairs) $10,000

Austin Film Society (aka Austin Film Society (AFS)) $30,000

Ballet Austin, Incorporated (aka Ballet Austin) $10,000

Center for Women & Their Work (aka Women & Their Work) $25,000

Cine Las Americas (aka CLA) $10,000

Creative Action $40,000

Fuse Box Austin (aka Fusebox) $50,000

Mexic-Arte (aka MexicArte Museum) $25,000

Puerto Rican Folkloric Dance, Inc. (aka Puerto Rican Cultural Center (PRFDance)) $10,000

TILT $10,000

Visions In Rhythm (aka Tapestry Dance Company) $10,000

VORTEX Repertory Company (aka The VORTEX) $10,000

Zachary Scott Theater Center (aka ZACH Theatre) $30,000

South Texas Institute for the Arts (aka Art Museum of South Texas) $10,000

buildingcommunityWORKSHOP (aka bcWORKSHOP) $15,000

City of Dallas, Texas (on behalf of South Dallas Cultural Center) $10,000

Dallas Opera $40,000

Dallas Theater Center $25,000

Kitchen Dog Theater Company $10,000

Nasher Sculpture Center $40,000

Texas International Theatrical Arts Society (aka TITAS Presents) $10,000

Alley Theatre $75,000

Aurora Picture Show $15,000

Contemporary Arts Museum Houston $55,000

Da Camera Society of Texas $25,000

FotoFest, Inc. $35,000

Gulf Coast: A Journal of Literature & Fine Arts $10,000

Houston Ballet Foundation $35,000

Houston Cinema Arts Society $20,000

Houston Grand Opera Association, Inc. $75,000

Lawndale Art & Performance Center $20,000

Miller Theatre Advisory Board, Inc. (aka Miller Outdoor Theatre) $25,000

Museum of Fine Arts Houston $45,000

Society for the Performing Arts (aka SPA) $20,000

University of Houston $30,000

University of Houston (on behalf of Arte Publico Press) $45,000

Marfa Theatre (aka Marfa Live Arts) $10,000

University of Texas of the Permian Basin $17,000

Chamberlain Ballet (aka Chamberlain Performing Arts) $10,000

Artpace, Inc. (aka Artpace San Antonio) $60,000

National Association of Latino Arts and Culture (aka NALAC) $45,000

National Western Art Foundation (aka Briscoe Western Art Museum) $10,000

Urban-15 Group $10,000