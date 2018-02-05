These Fiber Artists Have the Cutest Inspiration Ever

This weekend, the Will Rogers Complex in Fort Worth will host the Alpaca Fleece Show, reports the Twin City Telegraph. The whole show is bound to be so adorable that the web site is riddled with exclamation points: “Cattle Barns 2 and 3 with the adjoining arena affords us a large and extensive facility that provides a venue that compares with anything in the nation!”

The event will include a fiber arts competition and exhibition. The deadline to mail in alpaca arts entries (which must consist of at least 50% alpaca fiber) has passed, but works can still be delivered to the fleece room in person at the show by Thursday, February 8, 2018 by 6pm.

Alpaca aficionados claim that alpaca fleece is more sought after than cashmere and warmer than wool. The show will also have alpacas for sale (for artists of any media who would like to have sweet, goofy inspiration hanging out in their studios).