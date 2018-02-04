Houston Arts Alliance & Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs Partner for New Grant Program

The Houston Art Alliance (HAA) recently announced their partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs on the Storytellers Program, an initiative aiming to “expand the conversation about arts and culture in Houston’s communities.” By partnering with community members in five areas of the city (Acres Homes, Gulfton, Second Ward, Near Northside and Third Ward), the program’s participants will interpret the creative output of individual communities, turing their projects and local history into “story-telling and marketing opportunities.”

The five communities chosen are part of HAA and the Mayor’s Visit My Neighborhood/Complete Communities initiative, which is described in HAA’s press release:

“Complete Communities is about improving neighborhoods so that all of Houston’s residents and business owners can have access to quality services and amenities. It’s about working closely with the residents of communities that haven’t reached their full potential, understanding their strengths and opportunities, and collaborating with partners across the city to strengthen them.”

The program is currently seeking five storytellers who will receive up to $8,000 for their participation in the project. Throughout the nine-month program (April 2018-December 2018), participants will attend monthly meetings in the community they’re covering, regularly publish online content related to their community, and present a public presentation at the end of the program. Artists and creative individuals living in Houston’s city limits are encouraged to apply.

Applications are due March 1, 2018. For more details, go here.