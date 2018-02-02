Galveston is Beautiful. The Weather Not So Much.

There’s a pretty interesting event happening tomorrow, February 3, called “The Festival of the Beautiful,” beginning at 5pm. From the Galveston Artist Residency: “We will leave the Galveston Artist Residency & the Galveston Arts Center at the ‘Hour of the Wolf’ to convene on the Hotel Artist Lofts at 6:15pm where we will perambulate downtown, gathering revelers as we go. The walk will end at the GAR back courtyard for pageantry and live music by Studded Left & Vockah Redu. All attendees are expected to wear festive costume attire – let your freak flag fly! All attendees are expected to bring a handmade gift (or gifts) to give to a stranger or friend in lieu of beads.”

Leaving the beads at home may be a pre-Mardi Gras strategy, but still bring out those festive, jazzy umbrellas. Weather predictions call for below 60s temperatures and drizzly skies, so put together some jovial rain gear and don’t forget to catch all exhibitions while expressing your love of art with your new-found friends.