Frank Stella Returns to Houston for Anniversaries

01 Feb 2018
In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the commissioned mural, Euphonia, at the University of Houston’s Moores Opera House and the 50th anniversary of Public Art of the UH System, artist Frank Stella will return to Houston to join Alison de Lima Greene, Curator of Modern & Contemporary Art at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston; Don Bacigalupi Ph.D., Founding President of Lucas Museum of Narrative Art (and director/chief curator of the UH Blaffer Museum at the time of the Stella project); and Rick Lowe, University of Houston faculty member and founder of Project Row Houses.

The event will take place next week, Friday, February 9 at 7pm at the Moores Opera House. Wander the lobby to see a reunion of Stella’s artists, educators and tour guides, and other folks who worked on the Euphonia project.

