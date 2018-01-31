Keep Trenton Doyle Hancock Weird

Houston artist Trenton Doyle Hancock will join the University of Texas at Austin Department of Art and Art History as the spring 2018 artist-in-residence. The residency will take place from February 22-March 9, and March 19-April 6, 2018, with lectures on Thursday, February 22 and Wednesday, March 28. During this time, he will also engage with UT students through studio visits and seminars.

Most recently, Hancock’s work was exhibited in a solo exhibition organized by Art League Houston and exhibited at the former Rice University Art Gallery, but has also exhibited nationally and internationally. The combination of ambition, intellectual narrative, and plain goofiness might apply to both Hancock and Austin.