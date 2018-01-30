Advertise   Donate
TX 1st Lady and U.S. 2nd Lady Embrace the Arts

TX 1st Lady and U.S. 2nd Lady Embrace the Arts

/
30 Jan 2018
/
/
0 Comments

TX First Lady Cecelia Abbott. Photo: Derek Kuhn via Seguin Gazette

According to our president’s campaign promises, the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) should be long gone by now. Yet the NEA joined with the U.S. Department of Defense, the Veterans Affairs, and state and local arts agencies, that all have initiated the Texas Creative Forces conference underway (January 29-30) in Central Texas, reports KCEN TV.

The Killeen Daily Herald states that the U.S. Second Lady Karen Pence and Texas First Lady Cecelia Abbott addressed the conference attendees and joined a roundtable discussion on the art therapy program at Fort Hood. Pence’s signature initiative as second lady of the United States is “Art Therapy: From the Healing with the HeART.” “Art therapy is saving lives,” Mrs. Pence said.

From the Killeen Daily Herald: “The Herald has asked the governor’s office why no release was sent to inform the media of the visit and is awaiting a reply.”

