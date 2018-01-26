Guggenheim Gives Curatorial Suggestions to the White House

Glasstire has written much about Marizio Cattelan’s solid eighteen karat gold toilet (here, here, here, and here), from its year-long installation in the fourth-floor restroom of the Guggenheim Museum, to the plethora of selfies taken with the piece, to the copycat works appearing across many U.S. cities, including Austin, spray-painted with the phrase “Take a Trump.”

But Guggenheim Curator Nancy Spector has the best suggestion for the relocation of the work, entitled America. Hyperallergic, along with numerous other arts news organizations, reports that, when the Trumps requested a loan of Vincent van Gogh’s Landscape with Snow (1888), Spector replied that it was “prohibited from travel except for the rarest of occasions,” and suggested America as a replacement work.

Spector, the author of the article “Maurizio Cattelan’s Golden Toilet in the Time of Trump,” seems to understand Cattelan’s comment, “There’s the risk that people will think of it as a joke, maybe, but I don’t see it as a joke.”