Advertise   Donate
Home > News > Guggenheim Gives Curatorial Suggestions to the White House

Guggenheim Gives Curatorial Suggestions to the White House

/
26 Jan 2018
/
/
0 Comments

Glasstire has written much about Marizio Cattelan’s solid eighteen karat gold toilet (here, here, here, and here), from its year-long installation in the fourth-floor restroom of the Guggenheim Museum, to the plethora of selfies taken with the piece, to the copycat works appearing across many U.S. cities, including Austin, spray-painted with the phrase “Take a Trump.”

But Guggenheim Curator Nancy Spector has the best suggestion for the relocation of the work, entitled America. Hyperallergic, along with numerous other arts news organizations, reports that, when the Trumps requested a loan of Vincent van Gogh’s Landscape with Snow (1888), Spector replied that it was “prohibited from travel except for the rarest of occasions,” and suggested America as a replacement work.

Spector, the author of the article “Maurizio Cattelan’s Golden Toilet in the Time of Trump,” seems to understand Cattelan’s comment, “There’s the risk that people will think of it as a joke, maybe, but I don’t see it as a joke.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Loving Vincent Comes to Houston for the Holidays
F.C.C. Votes to Repeal Net Neutrality
The Art World Moves to Big and Small Screens
John F. Kennedy
Art by Donald Trump and John F. Kennedy up for Auction this Week in Dallas
About Post Author

Leave a Reply

Funding generously provided by:
'