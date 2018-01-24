It’s TEMPO Time Again, Get Those Proposals In

Proposals are now being accepted for Austin’s TEMPO 2018. Art in Public Places (AIPP), a program of the City of Austin’s Cultural Arts Division will commission ten outdoor projects for the City’s ten Council Districts. Now in its sixth year, the annual temporary public art exhibition will be on view during September, October and November and then be reinstalled together as a group exhibition during the East Austin Studio Tour. Visual artists or artists teams who live and work in Williamson, Travis, Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Burnet, and Blanco counties are eligible to apply. The artwork budget for each of the ten commissions is a maximum of $10,000.

The deadline for proposals is March 15. For more information, go here. It would also be helpful to attend one of the following Artist Information Meetings:

January 31, 6:30-7:30pm

Dougherty Arts Center Artist Resource Center, 1110 Barton Springs Rd.

February 15, 6-7pm

Georgetown Art Center, 816 S Main St., Georgetown

February 21, 5:30-6:30pm

Big Medium Gallery at Canopy, 916 Springdale Rd., Bldg. 2, Austin