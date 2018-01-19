Advertise   Donate
Blue Star to Berlin: Apply Now!

Blue Star to Berlin: Apply Now!

19 Jan 2018
San Antonio’s Blue Star Contemporary is seeking applications from artists living and working in Bexar County for three-month residencies in Berlin, Germany. Now in its fifth year, the residency is offered to four artists from Bexar County. The residency cycles at the Künstlerhaus Bethanien are July 15- October 8; October 15-January 8; January 15-April 8; and April 15-July 8.

For residency-hoppers, three months in Berlin sounds pretty cool. Applications are due by January 31. Guidelines are posted here.

