Let’s Talk About a Purposeful Life as an Artist

The Center for Art and Social Engagement (CASE) at University of Houston, along with FotoFest and the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, will present artist and advocate Sharon Louden and frequent collaborator Hrag Vartanian (editor-in-chief and co-founder of Hyperallergic) to Houston to explore the ideas from Loudon’s book Artist as Culture Producer – Living a Sustaining Life.

CASE Director Sixto Wagan will moderate the conversation with questions such as “What does it mean to be an ‘artist citizen’ today?” and “What is ‘success’ today to artists and organizations in regard to the elevating the value of arts today.” Audience participation is encouraged and a book signing will follow. (For a review of the book, read Ayden LeRoux’s post in Glasstire.)

The event is free and will take place at Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston (MATCH) on Tuesday, January 23, at 6:30pm. Limited books will be available for sale on site, so order your book now for signing.