Tuesday Evenings at the Modern Announces Spring Speaker Lineup

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth has announced the guests for the spring season of its longtime acclaimed lecture series, Tuesday Evenings at the Modern, which kicks off on February 9th and runs through April 10, 2018. One of the best lecture series in the state, the weekly program curated by the Modern’s Terri Thornton brings local, regional, national, and international artists, architects, historians, and critics to the museum to speak about their practice. Each lecture is free and open to the public, with tickets available at 5 p.m. the day of, and advance tickets available for $5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the day of. Additionally, all lectures are recorded and posted in podcast form on The Modern’s website.

Speakers for the Spring 2018 lineup is as follows, via the Modern:

February 6: Michael Auping, the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth’s Chief Curator from 1993 to 2017, shares insights gained over 40 years of interacting with some of the most important artists of our time in his presentation “40 Years: Talking and Thinking about Art.”