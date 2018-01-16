Former Paddle8 Exec Joins Austin Art Startup as CEO

Twyla, the newish contemporary art site for exclusive limited-edition prints, today announced Thomas Galbraith as new CEO. He replaces co-founder and acting CEO Brian Sharples who continues to serve as company chairman. As Glasstire reported a little over a year ago, Twyla got off to a shaky start with some bad PR moves and lawsuits.

Under the new CEO, Twyla plans to launch new financing options, corporate subscriptions and partnerships with local arts organizations, beginning in the company’s hometown of Austin. Part of its mission is “creating a new revenue stream for artists and the organizations that support them,” so let’s hope that stay out of trouble in 2018.