Houston’s DiverseWorks is Looking for an Assistant Curator

DiverseWorks has announced that it will begin searching for an Assistant Curator to replace Rachel Cook, who is leaving the organization to become the Artistic Director of On the Boards, a non-profit organization and theater in Seattle. Cook started with DiverseWorks in 2012 as Assistant Curator and became the organization’s Curator in 2016. During her tenure in Houston, she received a curatorial fellowship from the Andy Warhol Foundation.

For its new Assistant Curator, DiverseWorks is seeking an individual interested in the broad-sweeping practices of contemporary art. (In addition to a gallery space, DiverseWorks has access to a theater where it can present dance, theater, and multimedia performances.) The Assistant Curator is also responsible for managing the organization’s Diverse Discourse lecture and studio visit series and The Idea Fund grant.

The requirements to apply are listed below — the deadline is February 5, 2018. To apply, go here.

— Minimum B.A. or B.F.A degree in studio art, art history or other related field; M.A. preferred

— 4 years experience working in an artist-centered organization, art gallery, museum, performance venue or other cultural organization on exhibition and performance planning and production

— Ability to work 5 days per week, and some Saturday and weekday evening hours

— Excellent written and interpersonal skills; proven ability to work with a range of colleagues

— Must be familiar with basic tools, be able to lift items of 50 lbs. and climb ladders

— Passionate interest in the role of art in society and creating a more equitable world