Ex-Texan to Close Out Marfa Contemporary

Big Bend Now reports that “Marfa Contemporary shuts its doors this Saturday with a final performance by New York-based artist Autumn Knight and special Marfa guests.” While Houston may be saddened by the finality of the description of Knight as “New York-based,” it’s great that she returns to Texas for this Marfa Contemporary performance tomorrow night (January 16, 6pm).

“I didn’t just want to turn the key and leave,” Guest Director Kate Green told Big Bend Now. “I invited Autumn and we talked about doing a performance that’s all about closure, that will speak to the history of Marfa Contemporary. Even though it wasn’t around a great deal of time, it did make an impression on many people.”

The mission as stated on the Marfa Contemporary website reads, “We endeavor to instill in the public a lifetime appreciation of the arts and enthusiasm for creative practice,” so Knight is the perfect send-off.