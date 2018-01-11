Raw Paw in Austin Destroyed By Fire; Arson Suspected

The studio of the East Austin publisher, record label and print house outfit Raw Paw was destroyed by a fire in the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 9. Arson is suspected and the Travis County Fire Marshal is investigating. No one was injured. According to Austin American-Statesmen: “Investigators estimate the fire caused about $100,000 in damage.”

The fire broke out at 4004 Reeders Drive sometime between 1-6 a.m., and according to Kyle Carter, Raw Paw founder, “We have suffered a devastating loss – equipment, materials, all of my artwork, client merchandise, and irreplaceable objects of our past which will never be recovered.”

Founded in 2010, Raw Paw writes of its own evolution:

“In discovering what Raw Paw was, we became a poetry reading, a zine, a house show art party, a book, a magazine, a publisher, a curator, a newspaper, a brand, a venue show art party, a music festival, a record label, a scene. We then consolidated the snowball. Now, we simultaneously act as a skilled service-based manufacturer for clients and function as a burgeoning media label and art promoter.”

Raw Paw has asked that anyone with any information contact the Travis County Fire Marshal’s office at 512-854-4621.

