TR*MP TH*S! “A One-Year Anniversary of Resistance” Screens in Austin

The Austin-based collective Experimental Response Cinema (est. 2012) is following up last year’s pre-inauguration screening of a program it called F*CK TR*MP with a screening marking the one-year anniversary of Trump’s presidency. This event, titled TR*MP TH*S!, takes place at the Museum of Human Achievement on Sunday, January 21, 2018 at 8pm.

Via Experimental Response Cinema:

“Experimental works in this program respond to a year of racism, sexism, homophobia, religious intolerance, environmental degradation, corporate greed, Wall Street malfeasance, gun violence, corruption, voter suppression, foreign intervention in elections, defunding health care, human rights, income inequality, BLM… well it’s an endless list, not to mention buffoonery, narcissism, pathology, lies, obsessive twittery… .

Come join us as we solemnly (and joyfully) swear to RESIST!, recognizing that artmaking is a necessary response to injustice.”

Artists in the program include Kelly Gallagher, Robin Gerke, Abdoul- Ganiou Dermani, Karissa Hahn, Don Swaynos, Michael Woods “and many more… .”

There’s a suggested donation of $5-$10, and proceeds will go to Refugee Services of Texas.

Again, TR*MP TH*S! happens at the Museum of Human Achievement in Austin on Sunday, January 21, 2018 at 8pm.