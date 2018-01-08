Trump’s Border Wall Inspires Art, Now it IS Art

So says artist Christoph Büchel, reports artnet.

Büchel has started a petition calling for their preservation and protection, comparing them to Stonehenge or 20th-century land art. He is now giving tours into Tijuana, where the wall prototypes are visible from the road.

On the same day as the artnet post, The New York Times published an article entitled, “Is Donald Trump, Wall-Builder-in-Chief, a Conceptual Artist?” The prototypes are bound to be more aesthetically pleasing than a full-length wall.

