Rockport Center for the Arts has a new Curator of Exhibitions

The Rockport Center for the Arts recently named Elena Rodriguez the organization’s new Curator of Exhibitions. Born in the Dallas area, Rodriguez spent her undergraduate years studying painting, film, and media at Washington University in St. Louis, before obtaining her MFA in painting from the New York Academy of Art in 2011.

She began working for the Rockport Center for the Arts in 2013 when she was hired to handle membership and events for the Center. In 2015, Rodriguez began working for the organization’s annual Rockport Film Festival, and in 2016 and 2017 served as its creative director. In addition to her role in the festival, Rodriguez has organized lectures and workshops for the Center, bringing in artists from across the United States to talk about their practice and teach printmaking, silverpoint drawing, and stop-motion animation.

Luis Purón, the Rockport Center for the Arts’ executive director, spoke about Rodriguez’s dedication to the organization’s film festival:

“Elena’s creative contributions, marketing ideas and public relation strategies have had a profound effect in the growth of the Rockport Film Festival. Her personal and professional appreciation for the art form of cinema, and the power in storytelling, led her to kick-off one of the most successful Film Festivals on record in November, just 10 weeks after Hurricane Harvey, 1,000 people attended.”

Rodriguez also spoke about her new position, which she assumed on January 2nd:

“I am excited and honored to take on the role of curator at Rockport Center for the Arts. What excites me most about working at the Art Center is the chance to support the local art community by both exhibiting the work of local artists and bringing in work from across the country. This is a challenging time for the art community in Rockport, but I have no doubt that we will not only persevere, but come back stronger than ever.”