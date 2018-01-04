Stella Sullivan, 1924-2017

Stella Sullivan, an influential Houston-based artist, passed away after a long illness on December 24, 2017, at age 93. Sullivan was a Texas Modernist who was most active in the mid-century. The following comes from Sullivan’s dealer, Houston gallery William Reaves|Sarah Foltz Fine Art:

“Throughout her career spanning seven decades as an artist and teacher, she was an instructor at the University of Houston and at the MFAH’s Glassell School of Art, and held studio classes at her Stella Sullivan School of Art in Rice Village where she taught painting, drawing, design, and silk-screening,” and, “She was a true artist, always pursuing her love for art through her mastery of a wide variety of media — including painting, printmaking, jewelry, and textiles.”

Randy Tibbits, a founder of the Houston Earlier Texas Art Group, has said of Sullivan (via the Houston Chronicle): “As part of the continuum of Houston art history, she was the one degree of separation taking present-day Houstonians back to the beginnings of our modern art culture.”

Sullivan received an architecture degree from Rice in 1945, and an MFA from Cranbrook Academy of Art in Detroit in 1954 (after which she returned to Houston), and she was also a founder of the artist collective store Handmakers. She was contemporaries with, among others, Houston artists Emma Richardson Cherry, Ola McNeill Davidson, Grace Spaulding John and Ruth Pershing Uhler.

