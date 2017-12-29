Tommy Gregory Named Houston Airport System Public Art Program Director and Curator

Tommy Gregory has been a curator for the Houston Airport System (HAS) since 2014.

Recently, HAS director Mario Diaz named Gregory as HAS Public Art Program Director and Curator. Gregory’s transition began last week.

States HAS:

“Gregory will manage public art commissions, acquisitions, maintenance and conservation for Bush Intercontinental Airport, William P. Hobby Airport and Ellington Airport. Tommy is responsible for the day-to-day management of an art collection that has doubled in size since his hiring in 2014.” Also: “Gregory is responsible for developing collaborative relationships with local art institutions, non-profits and galleries as well as managing temporary art contracts with HAS partners including NASA, the Texas Children’s Hospital and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo which exhibit annually at HOU and IAH.”

Gregory is an established artist who has shown internationally, and he’s also the co-founder of Sculpture Month Houston.

Congrats, Tommy Gregory!