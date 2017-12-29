Not A Hobby: Daniela Antelo

Daniela Antelo is an artist and realtor living and working in Houston. Her art is primarily performative uses the body to deal with ideas around communication, relationships, and the urban landscape. Originally from Caracas, Venezuela, she moved to Florida with her family at age 12, and after living abroad in Dubai, she moved to Houston in 2010 when her husband was relocated for work.

You can find out more about her work here. Together with Brenda Cruz-Wulf she started the Las Girls Collective, in order to collaborate on site-specific performances and experimental dance films. Antelo is also The Marriage Story Collector, an ongoing project for which she interviews strangers about how they interpret marriage.