University of Houston Hosts An Evening with Frank Stella

On Friday, February 9, University of Houston System’s public art program will host an evening with Frank Stella, who will be on hand to discuss his UH mural commission Euphonia, completed in 1997. It is UH’s largest artwork in its public art collection, as it “spans three areas: the 100-foot-long barrel-vaulted ceiling of the lobby, a large-scale triptych on the mezzanine level and the catwalk inside the opera house. The collage of abstracted imagery and patterns is an exuberant celebration of color and rhythm. The program celebrates the 20th anniversary of the work’s completion.”

UH’s curator of Public Art, Michael Guidry, will give the intro that evening, and following that Stella “will discuss his work and the role of art in public places with Alison de Lima Greene, the Isabel Brown Wilson Curator of Modern & Contemporary Art at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, and Rick Lowe, faculty member at the UH Katherine G. McGovern College of the Arts and founder of Project Row Houses.”

Program chair Judy Nyquist invites the public to this event, at University of Houston’s Moores Opera House at 7 p.m on Feb. 9. It is free, though reservations are required, which can be made here.

Also note: “At noon on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, Stella’s Euphonia will be the focus of a Public Art tour led by Guidry. The tour is free and open to the public.”