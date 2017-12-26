Now, Get the Kids out of the House to See Art Films Made Just for Them

For those who have kids who are now stir-crazy, over-sugared, or over-tryptophanned, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston is presenting a way to get them to sit still in the dark for an hour or so. The MFAH Film Department is screening the best selections from the 2017 New York International Children’s Film Festival. It hits all age groups, too. Kid Flix Mix 1 is recommended for ages 3-7; Kid Flix Mix 2 is recommended for ages 8-adult.

If you’ve maxed out your credit cards during the holidays, it’s a pretty good entertainment deal. It’s free with MFAH general admission; free for ages 12 and younger, and free for everyone on Thursdays. Tickets are not needed, but seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Kid Flix Mix 1 will be screened on Thursday, December 28 at 11am and again on Saturday, January 6 at 11am. Kid Flix Mix 2 will be screened on Thursday, December 28 at 2pm and Saturday, January 6 at 2pm.