Beeville Art Museum Hosts Rockport Center for the Arts

Following the destruction Hurricane Harvey visited on Rockport and the Rockport Center for the Arts, the Beeville Art Museum, an hour northwest of Rockport, offered exhibition space for the damaged Rockport Center while it rebuilds.

Today, the Rockport Center announced the upcoming exhibition The Rockport Way, “a collaborative effort between the Beeville Art Museum and the Rockport Center for the Arts, [which] features a selection of work by artists who exhibit in the Rockport area, and celebrates the resiliency and strength of Rockport’s art community.” The show opens January 20, 2018 and runs through April.

Says Luis Purón, Executive Director of Rockport Center for the Arts: “Working with Tracy Saucier and her team at the Beeville Art Museum has been a complete pleasure. What we’ve accomplished together, especially in light of what we experienced with Harvey, has been invaluable for both museums and the art community.”

Tracy Saucier, Director of the Beeville Art Museum and Executive Director of the Joe Barnhart Foundation, says: “We already had a long-term relationship with Rockport so I’ve been aware of their talented and close-knit art community for years. Following the devastation they faced last August, we decided to reach out and offer them a venue.”

