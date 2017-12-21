Top Five: Holiday Edition 2017

In this holiday edition of Glasstire’s Top Five, Christina Rees and Rainey Knudson share tips on the best shows to take your various friends and family members to over the Christmas break.

For teenagers and kids:

Tom Sachs: Tea Ceremony

Nasher Sculpture Center (Dallas)

September 16 – January 7, 2018

Tom Sachs: Tea Ceremony “centers on an immersive environment representing Sachs’ distinctive reworking of chanoyu, or traditional Japanese tea ceremony—including the myriad elements essential to that intensely ritualistic universe.” For the show, Sachs also made objects relating to tea culture, including bowls and ladles, scroll paintings and vases, a motorized tea whisk, a shot clock, and an electronic brazier.

Nathan Carter: The DRAMASTICS: A Punk Rock Victory Twister in Texas

Nasher Sculpture Center (Dallas)

October 26 – January 28, 2018

A show of works by Brooklyn-based artist Nathan Carter. In this exhibition, Carter presents the story of a fictional punk rock band who call themselves The DRAMASTICS.

For fashionistas:

The Glamour and Romance of Oscar de la Renta

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

October 8 – January 28, 2018

An exhibition celebrating the life and career of fashion designer Oscar de la Renta. The show features nearly 70 ensembles created by de la Renta.

For theatre, film, and pop-culture buffs:

Stage Frights: Madness, Monsters, Mayhem

McNay Art Museum (San Antonio)

September 28 – December 31

“Stage Frights features scene and costume designs for plays, operas, and ballets by writers and composers—from Shakespeare to Lorca to Anne Rice’s adaptations; from Wagner to Stravinsky to Scott Joplin.”

Behind the Screen: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

McNay Art Museum (San Antonio)

September 28 – December 31

A show of character puppets and set pieces from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

For outdoor lovers, painting and history buffs, and sportsmen:

Wild Spaces, Open Seasons: Hunting and Fishing in American Art

Amon Carter Museum of American Art (Fort Worth)

October 7 – January 7, 2018

“Wild Spaces, Open Seasons: Hunting and Fishing in American Art is the first major exhibition to explore the multifaceted meanings of such outdoor subjects in both painting and sculpture from the early nineteenth century to World War II. These aesthetically rich and culturally important works play an influential role in the history of American art.” The exhibition features portraits, landscapes, still lifes and genre scenes by Thomas Cole, Thomas Eakins, Winslow Homer, Augustus Saint-Gaudens, Charles Deas, Alfred Jacob Miller, William T. Ranney, Arthur Fitzwilliam Tait, George Bellows and Marsden Hartley, among others.

For Americana buffs and families:

For Hire: Contemporary Sign Painting in America

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft

September 22 – January 7, 2018

For Hire: Contemporary Sign Painting in America “showcases a range of contemporary sign painters who use traditional methods to create banners, sandwich boards, paper signs, murals, fictional advertisements, and more. Some pieces will be installed from the start of the show, while others will be created in the gallery, during public hours, over the course of the exhibition. Featured in the exhibition are sign painters Remy Chwae (Los Angeles, CA), Forrest Wozniak and Ira Coyne (Minneapolis, MN and Olympia, WA), Norma Jeanne Maloney (Taylor, TX), Shelby Rothenhöfer (Chicago, IL), and Sean and Kayleigh Starr (Denton, TX), among others.”